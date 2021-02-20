HC allows conduct of awareness campaign

Madurai
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday allowed a petition that sought permission to conduct an awareness programme to collect funds for Ayodhya Ram temple. A campaign van was to go around Madurai.
In his petition, district convenor of Sri Rama Jenma Boomi Theertha Kshethra Trust N. Selva Kumar said that the permission was denied citing COVID-19 pandemic and law and order problem. Therefore, the petition was filed seeking permission to conduct the event.
Justice R. Hemalatha observed that people were allowed inside movie halls, malls and other public places stipulating basic safety measures like wearing mask and hands sanitizers. Also relaxations were being made every week in a month.
Therefore, it was intriguing that such permissions were denied citing COVID-19 pandemic. It is also not stated in the order passed by the police as to how there would be a law and order problem, if the petitioner was permitted to take his van in and around Madurai, the judge said.
The authorities should not have restrained the movement of the petitioner's vehicle. This action appears to be high handed. On the other hand, they should have allowed the procession after imposing certain restrictions, the judge said.
The court directed the Commissioner of Police to pass appropriate orders on the representation submitted by the petitioner, with reasonable restrictions for the free movement of the vehicle in and around Madurai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath