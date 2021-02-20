HC allows conduct of awareness campaign

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday allowed a petition that sought permission to conduct an awareness programme to collect funds for Ayodhya Ram temple. A campaign van was to go around Madurai.

In his petition, district convenor of Sri Rama Jenma Boomi Theertha Kshethra Trust N. Selva Kumar said that the permission was denied citing COVID-19 pandemic and law and order problem. Therefore, the petition was filed seeking permission to conduct the event.

Justice R. Hemalatha observed that people were allowed inside movie halls, malls and other public places stipulating basic safety measures like wearing mask and hands sanitizers. Also relaxations were being made every week in a month.

Therefore, it was intriguing that such permissions were denied citing COVID-19 pandemic. It is also not stated in the order passed by the police as to how there would be a law and order problem, if the petitioner was permitted to take his van in and around Madurai, the judge said.

The authorities should not have restrained the movement of the petitioner's vehicle. This action appears to be high handed. On the other hand, they should have allowed the procession after imposing certain restrictions, the judge said.

The court directed the Commissioner of Police to pass appropriate orders on the representation submitted by the petitioner, with reasonable restrictions for the free movement of the vehicle in and around Madurai.