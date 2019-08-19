HC allows college students to attend classes

After it was submitted that eight students of Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai had cleaned Kamaraj Memorial in Virudhunagar and held placards highlighting the ill-effects of alcohol, as per orders of the court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday permitted them to attend classes.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar, taking cognisance of the report submitted by the Inspector of Police, Virudhunagar Town, stating that the boys had completed their task, observed that the students should be permitted to continue their final year B.Sc. (Computer Science) in the college, after collection of necessary fees.

In respect of attendance lost for the two months from June, the students were willing to attend special classes and the college could conduct such classes so that they could achieve the minimum required attendance as per university rules for attending semester examinations, the court said. The compliance was taken on record.

In a bid to reform the eight students of the college, who had attended a class in an inebriated state, the court had directed them to clean Kamaraj Memorial and hold placards highlighting the ill-effects of alcohol on Independence Day.