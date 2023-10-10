October 10, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed a petition filed by AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C. Sreenivasan seeking a direction to the manager of Bank of India, Anna Nagar branch, Madurai, to permit operation of the joint account in the name of ‘AIADMK and Pasumpon Thevar Ninaivalayam’ for Thevar Jayanthi celebrations at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district.

Mr. Sreenivasan said Thevar Jayanthi celebrations were scheduled from October 27 to 30. The golden armour (thanga kavasam) kept in the bank locker should be received by the AIADMK treasurer and the caretaker of Pasumpon Thevar Ninaivalayam jointly, so that it could adorn the statue of the late leader.

The petitioner said there was every possibility of O. Panneerselvam (former AIADMK leader), who was not a primary member of the party now, interfering with the party activities with respect to Thevar Jayanthi celebrations. He said the party represented by the treasurer alone was entitled to act jointly with the caretaker.

Allowing the petition, Justice G. R. Swaminathan took into account that the 13-kg golden armour, donated by the AIADMK in 2014, was kept in the bank locker. A memorandum of understanding had named Mr. Panneerselvam, only in his capacity as the party treasurer.

After the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the party evolved a system of dual leadership. Mr. Panneerselvam was the coordinator and Edappadi K. Palaniswami the joint coordinator. However, following a crisis in the party, resolutions were passed in 2022 abolishing both the posts. Mr. Panneerselvam was expelled from the party. Mr. Palaniswami was appointed as the general secretary and Mr. Sreenivasan the treasurer, the court observed.

In a counter affidavit, the counsel for Mr. Panneerselvam submitted that the issue was yet to be finally resolved by the Supreme Court. Even on the website of the Election Commission of India, two bylaws had been uploaded. It was submitted that Mr. Panneerselvam continued to assert his status as party’s coordinator and treasurer. The arrangement worked out by the court last year was an equitable one and it should be allowed to be continued till the issue was finally resolved, he submitted.

The Judge took into account that the applications preferred by Mr. Panneerselvam challenging the resolutions had been dismissed by the Madras High Court. The court observed that going by the prevailing position, Mr. Panneerselvam was expelled from the party and Mr. Sreenivasan was the treasurer. The AIADMK had already written to the bank notifying the change. The bank was bound to comply with the letter, the court observed.

In 2022, the High Court had directed the Madurai District Revenue Officer to sign for and receive the golden armour from the bank and hand it over to the Ramanathapuram DRO for Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.

