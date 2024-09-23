GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC advises two students to continue their medical education

Published - September 23, 2024 09:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has advised the two medical students who had earlier gone missing to continue their medical education. Earlier, the court had directed the Special Investigation Team to conduct an investigation into the missing case. The students were traced to Tambaram.

Pursuant to the court direction, the Special Investigation Team formed under the supervision of the Madurai Commissioner of Police and functioning under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Madurai, traced the whereabouts of the two missing medical students.

The students were found living in Tambaram. They were working in a Medical Insurance company. It was said that they got married after their respective families opposed their relationship. The students were produced before the court.

A Division Bench of Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that after much persuasion, the students said that they would continue their studies in the respective medical colleges.

The court took into account that a first-year medical student of Government Medical College, Ariyalur, had gone missing from her home since May 22. Similarly, a youth, a second-year medical student of Government Medical College, Namakkal, had gone missing since May 18.

It was suspected that both the students had taken a decision together to move away from their respective homes. The court had directed the Special Investigation Team to conduct an investigation into the missing case. The court appreciated the team for its efforts and in ensuring that the court order was complied with.

