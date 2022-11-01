HC acquits woman in murder-for-gain case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has acquitted a woman in a murder-for-gain case reported in Thanjavur district in 2016. The court observed that the case of the prosecution was infested with gaping holes.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by Selvi of Thanjavur district who had challenged the judgment of the Thanjavur Mahila Court that sentenced her to life imprisonment in 2020. The case of the prosecution is that on the day of the incident the appellant Selvi volunteered to take Kiliammal aged 85 years to the hospital.

It was said that the appellant had demanded gold jewellery from the elderly woman. When she refused to give the gold jewellery, the appellant is said to have attacked her with a wooden stick and caused her death. Later, the woman stole the gold jewellery and concealed the body.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that on an overall assessment of the manner in which the arrest and recovery had taken place in this case, it is unreliable and doubtful.

The chain of circumstances gets snapped at various points. The recoveries that have been made were merely make believe ones and they do not inspire the confidence of the court. The court has absolutely no hesitation to come to the conclusion that the prosecution did not prove the case beyond reasonable doubts and the benefit of doubt must go to the accused, the judges said and acquitted the woman from all charges.