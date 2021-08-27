HC acquits woman in infant murder case

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has acquitted a woman, who was accused of killing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2002. The court set aside the life sentence imposed on her by the trial court in 2004.

In 2020, the Supreme Court remanded the matter to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The High Court dismissed the appeal in 2014 in default as the counsel representing her was not present. The Supreme Court observed an appeal against an order of conviction could not be dismissed in default, but must be taken up and decided on merits even if the appellant-in-person or the counsel representing him/her, was not present.

Sakunthala of Tiruchi preferred the appeal against the Tiruchi Sessions Court judgment convicting her of the offence under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. She had been accused of throwing her child into a well following a quarrel with her husband.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu observed the prosecution had miserably failed to prove any incriminating circumstance against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt and made its case based on mere suspicion, without any strong evidence.

The case of the prosecution was that the woman and her husband frequently quarrelled. She had left home following a quarrel over money for the treatment of their child. The body of the child was later found floating in a well.

The husband alleged his wife threw their daughter into the well. The woman denied the allegations levelled against her, saying she learnt of her daughter’s death only after the police picked her up for an inquiry.

The judges took into account the post-mortem report that revealed there was no water in the stomach, lungs and in the intestine and no froth was coming out of the mouth of the child.

During cross examination, a government doctor said if the body was thrown into the water after death, water would not enter the stomach, lungs and intestine. In the present case, it could not be concluded that the death was due to drowning.

The child might have been thrown into the well after death. The court observed that the very charge against the accused that she threw the child into the well and caused the death was not proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution.

The court observed that the prosecution had stated that due to a quarrel between the couple, the appellant had thrown the child into the well. This was trivial and the motive set up by the prosecution is not sufficient to sustain the charge, the judges said.

The court allowed the criminal appeal. The conviction and sentence imposed on the woman by the trial court were set aside. The court acquitted her of all charges and observed that the fine amount shall be refunded and the bail bonds executed by her shall stand cancelled.