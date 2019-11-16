HC acquits trio in murder case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday set aside the conviction of three accused in a murder case after observing that the mandatory requirement under Section 164 (Recording of confessions and statements) of CrPC had not been fulfilled by the Judicial Magistrate concerned.

The court was hearing the criminal appeals filed by Murugan, Thamburan and Ponniah.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Sessions Court, Madurai on the charges of murdering a cable TV operator due to previous enmity.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that a Magistrate while recording confession statements must certify that he believed that the confession was made voluntarily by the accused.

This mandatory requirement was not followed, the court said.

The court added that relevancy between the crime and the fact discovered should be proved through other evidence and not by the confession itself. With the prosecution failing to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts it was not safe to convict the accused with the available evidence. The criminal appeal filed by the trio was allowed.