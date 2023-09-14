HC acquits man in POCSO case, directs police to find real offender

September 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has acquitted a man who was convicted by the trial court on the charge of sexually assaulting a girl in Virudhunagar district. The court has directed the police to conduct further investigation and find the real offender in four months.

The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the man against the judgment of the Special Court for POCSO Act cases in Srivilliputhur. The man, a fruit vendor, was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2018. The Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station in Rajapalayam, in the final report, said that the man invited the girl and her brother to his home and served them mango juice laced with brandy. He then sexually assaulted the girl.

The trial court convicted the accused for offences under the IPC and the POCSO Act. He was sentenced to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment and was imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000. The man challenged the trial court judgment.

Setting aside the trial court judgment, Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that considering the inordinate delay in lodging the complaint, fixing the accused belatedly, non-conducting of the potency test and the negative DNA report, the court had no hesitation to hold that these aspects indeed created a great suspicion over the entire prosecution case. The court held that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the main charge under the POCSO Act and the charges under the IPC.

The court observed that the police had stopped its investigation with the accused, even after knowing that he was not the biological father of the child born to the girl. The police had failed in its duty to find the real offender who had made the girl pregnant, the court observed and directed the police to proceed with further investigation to find the real offender in four months.

The court took note of the fact that the child born to the girl was handed over to a home and was given in adoption. Taking into account that the DNA profile of the girl and the child born to her would be available in the forensic laboratory where the DNA test was earlier conducted, the court directed the police not to approach the child now with the adoptive parents and utilise the DNA profile available in the laboratory.

The court directed the police to conduct the DNA test on suspected persons without arresting them and if the test proved positive, the police was at liberty to proceed in accordance with law.