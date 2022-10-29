HC acquits man in murder case

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 29, 2022 22:06 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man and acquitted him of all charges. The trial court had convicted him for killing a woman.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by Mani who challenged the judgment of the Thanjavur Mahila Court. The case of the prosecution is that in 2016, the appellant on his two-wheeler followed another two-wheeler and snatched the gold chain of the woman who was riding pillion. The woman lost her balance, fell down from the two-wheeler and sustained grievous injuries. Later, she succumbed to the injuries.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the prosecution had miserably failed to establish the identity of the accused person. There is no clinching evidence to show that the appellant was involved in the crime and he was not even properly identified in the trial court by the prosecution witness.

In view of the same, the benefit of doubt has to go in favour of the appellant and he has to be acquitted of all charges, the judges said.

