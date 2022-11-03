HC acquits man in 2009 murder case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has acquitted a person in a murder case and set aside the order of the trial court that sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court took note of the fact that the co-accused was acquitted in the murder case.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by Anbarasu who challenged the judgment of the Principal District and Sessions Court in Nagercoil. Two accused - Charles and Anbarasu - were convicted for murdering Nagaraj in 2009 due to previous enmity.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the court had earlier dealt with the appeal preferred by the co-accused Charles. The court had found that the prosecution did not prove the case beyond reasonable doubts and gave the benefit of doubt to the co-accused Charles.

The finding rendered with respect to the co-accused must equally apply to the appellant accused also. The court cannot give a different twist to the evidence available on record and the same benefit of doubt must be extended to the appellant also, the judges observed and set aside the judgment of the trial court. The court acquitted the appellant from the murder charge.