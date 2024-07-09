ADVERTISEMENT

Hay-laden truck gutted in fire near Aruppukottai

Published - July 09, 2024 06:12 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

A hay-laden truck was completely destroyed when the vehicle caught fire after the grass bundles came into contact with live overhead electric cable on Parthibanur Road near Aruppukottai on Tuesday. 

The truck was proceeding to Kerala from Ramanathapuram district through Aruppukottai when the hay bales brushed the overhead electric wire near Athipatti. As they went up in flames, the driver abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the road and fled. 

Fanned by the breeze, the fire quickly spread and soon the whole truck was on fire. Firefighters from Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli tried to put out the fire. However, the truck was completely gutted. 

Traffic on Parthibanur Road was disrupted for over an hour due to the fire. 

