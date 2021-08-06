‘Have proposals to increase farm productivity and farmers’ revenue’

06 August 2021 22:47 IST

MADURAI

The Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S Rethinavelu on Friday appealed to the State government to have proposals to increase the farm productivity and farmers' revenue motivating youth to become involved in agriculture with the latest technology in Tamil Nadu.

Submitting a pre-budget memorandum to the Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan in Chennai and releasing a copy to the media, he said that 17 % of the State population was involved in agriculture or related activities. Hence, it was welcome to have an exclusive budget for the farmers.

The chamber president had suggested enhancing moringa exports. The coverage of moringa cultivation may be increased by declaring the seven districts — namely Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Thoothukudi, Tirupur, Ariyalur and Madurai accounting for 73% of moringa cultivation as moringa export zone.

Farmers should be motivated to involve in milk farming to get an assured income throughout the year. Out of the total milk production of about 53 crore litre per day in the country, Tamil Nadu's share was 2 crore litres per day.

About 50 % of the milk produced by farmers here was purchased by organised dairy units i.e., 33 lakh litre by Aavin and 69 lakh litres by private dairy units. The farmers were paid every week and there was no fluctuation in price. Thus, in milk farming, there was profitability and liquidity to farmers. The government, through the budget, should give more sops to attract more farmers towards milk farming.

The chamber president welcomed the proposal to enhance the number of Uzhavar Sandhais from 180 to 300 in Tamil Nadu. The concept, which was established by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1999, was first started in Madurai.

The pre-budget memorandum also wanted the government to expedite more river link projects as in the last decade only two projects were given shapes. If rivers were linked, more districts would benefit. Like the Spices Board, the budget should have Pulses Board and the natural calamity crop insurance scheme and a well-equipped market committee would give the much needed strength to the farming community, Mr Rethinavelu said.