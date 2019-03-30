Have no fear in politics: Tamilisai

Responding to comments of DMK candidate Kanimozhi who said that the BJP has announced a bullet train because of fear of defeat, BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said that she had no fear in politics.

Addressing reporters at Onamakulam in Ottapidaram, Ms. Tamilisai said while the party campaign was received well by the people everywhere, her rivals have been saying that bullet train was announced out of fear of defeat.

She said that DMK president Stalin was using private flight to weddings of party functionaries and Kolkata, but the party wants to deprive the people of Thoothukudi the opportunity to travel in bullet train.

“I have presented a dream project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be elected again at the Centre, and he wants to bring welfare to the people of the southern districts, including Thoothukudi. We only make promises that we can fulfill,” she said.

Further, she said that GST for safety matches would be brought down to 12% during the GST Council meeting after the polls. “After the implementation of GST, trucks are having a smooth passage. Tax compliance has increased after the implementation of GST,” she added.

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C. Raju said that the desalination project at Alanthalai has been sent for the approval of the Centre.

“After implementation of the project, there will be no drinking water scarcity in Thoothukudi,” he said.

eom