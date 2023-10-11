October 11, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the ongoing disproportionate assets case against Fisheries Minister Anita R. Radhakrishnan, has informed the District Principal Sessions Court here that it has collected fresh evidence and identified new witnesses to strengthen the prosecution’s case.

The DMK government filed a disproportionate assets case against Mr. Radhakrishnan, his wife, sons and brothers in 2006, accusing them of amassing wealth to the tune of ₹4.90 crore, disproportionate to their known sources of income, when the former served as Minister for Housing and Urban Development in the previous AIADMK government.

As the trial of the case, filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), is going on in the District Principal Sessions Court, the ED filed a petition seeking permission for assisting the prosecution.

When the petition came up for hearing on Wednesday before District Principal Sessions Judge M. Selvam, counsel for the ED Ramesh argued that the agency had collected more evidence and witnesses to categorically prove the prosecution’s case against Mr. Radhakrishnan and prayed for allowing it to assist the DVAC.

He also said the ED was prepared to submit the fresh evidences in the court.

Objecting to it, the advocates appearing for the DVAC and Mr. Radhakrishnan said there was no need for any help from a ‘third party’ even as the hearing of the case was about to complete. They also objected to the submission of new evidences against Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Judge Selvam adjourned the case till November 1.

