‘Have an eye check-up once a year’

Diabetes can affect several parts of the body, including the retina of the eye. If diabetic retinopathy is identified at an earlier stage, it can be easily treated either through a laser surgery or an injection, said V.R. Saravanan, Medical Consultant, Retina and Vitreous Services of Aravind Eye Hospital.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Aravind Eye Care System on the occasion of World Sight Day here on Thursday, he said that if diabetic retinopathy was identified at a later stage, the patient might have to undergo a surgery. “So it is important that people undergo an eye check-up once a year, even if there are no symptoms,” he said.

“Glaucoma, which is usually asymptomatic, is a silent stealer of vision,” said R. Ramakrishnan, Senior Medical Consultant at Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirunelveli. Early detection of glaucoma was important to avoid vision loss, he said.

V. Raghuram Venkatesan of the hospital said a nutrient-rich food of vegetables and fruits was essential for the eyes. Karthik Srinivasan, Retina Consultant, spoke on measures to be taken to protect eyes during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was better to avoid using contact lenses during the pandemic. It was advisable not to share make-up products and eyes must be wash every day, he said.

K.Veena, Chief of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus Services, explained the safe way for children to watch online classes on smart phones and laptops.

S.R. Krishna Das, Director- HRD, Aravind Eye Care System, and R. Usha Kim, Chief, Orbit, Oculoplasty and Ocular Oncology Services, were present.