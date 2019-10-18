Harvesting cotton made easy, thanks to a novel machine

A novel battery-operated machine for plucking cotton has been developed by the South India Mills Association (SIMA) and was introduced to farmers in the district on Friday.

Showcasing the handy machine called ‘Kapas plucker’ that weighs 600 grams and can easily be hand-held, M. Dhanasekaran, Junior Scientific Officer, SIMA Cotton Research and Development Association, explained the salient features of the equipment. Run on an eleven watts motor that’s enclosed in a pouch and strapped to the waist, the machine has a bag/sack attached to it, in which the harvested cotton is collected. “In an hour, one can harvest about eight kilos of cotton, much more than what one can harvest by plucking it with hand. The equipment has been approved by the Tamil Nadu government and a subsidy of 50% is being offered by the Department of Agriculture,” he said.

The total cost of the machine is ₹7,840 including 30% GST. After the Government subsidy of ₹3,500, the farmer can get the machine by paying ₹4,340.

“In Tamil Nadu, cotton is being replaced by crops like maize and the extent of cotton cultivation has come down to 1.5 lakh hectares and the State’s annual production is five lakh bales. One bale of seedless cotton weighs 170 kilos,” he explained.

“Theni is among the cotton-producing district of the State and also has many mills. However, many farmers are moving away from cotton due to the extensive labour involved. With finding labourers becoming difficult, the machine is an efficient solution for cotton farmers,” he added.