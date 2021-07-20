Hard work, determination helps her score high marks

T.S. Sridevi

She tackled the 'lockdown confusion and anxiety' to achieve her goal

T. S. Sridevi, who secured the highest mark in Class XII examinations among the Madurai Corporation school students, says that hard work and determination were the two key factors which helped her get the high marks.

Sridevi, who studied in E Ve Ra Nagamayar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, had scored 574.71 out of 600.

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused much confusion and anxiety among students as there was uncertainty over the preparation and conduct of the final examinations. “But, during these tough times, our teachers constantly motivated us to keep preparing for the examinations. For a few months, online classes were held. Even though the classes were not conducted after that, our teachers sent voice notes through WhatsApp, instructing us on how to prepare for the examinations,” she says.

Headmistress R. Krishna Kumari says that Sridevi was among the top performers even when she wrote the Class X examinations. “She has been consistently performing well in all her examinations. She is also an obedient student,” she said.

Sridevi said that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused financial constraints for her family as her father, who works in a private organisation, did not get his salaries on time. “During these times, I only focused on my goal and worked towards achieving it,” she said.

Sridevi, who wants to pursue B.Com., has set her eyes on working in a public sector bank.