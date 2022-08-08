Hard-earned labour laws lost under Modi govt.: CITU

Members of the CITU, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Workers’ Association taking out a campaign against Centre’s “anti-people, anti-workers policies”, in Sattur on Monday.

Campaign organised against Centre’s ‘anti-people and anti-labour policies’

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Workers’ Association began a campaign against the Centre’s “anti-people and anti-labour policies” on Monday in connection with the anniversary of the commencement of Quit India Movement.

The participants — farmers and workers — interacted with people in various places such as Sattur, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli.

"Quit India Movement was launched against the British Government to force it to leave the country. But, after 75 years of Independence, all the hard-earned labour laws have been lost under the Narendra Modi regime," said CITU district secretary P.N. Deva.

The campaign was to explain to the people that eight-hour work day for labourers was achieved through a series of struggles. But, the labour laws had now been diluted, as a result of which workers had been forced to work for 12 to 15 hours a day, he said.

Besides, the government itself was not ready to implement the Minimum Wages Act. Similarly, farmers were not getting remunerative prices for their produce. Rural workers were not getting employment opportunity.

"We are going to the people explaining what all the rights the citizens have lost in the country when the nation is celebrating the 75th year of Independence," Mr. Deva said.

CITU leader A. Srinivasan, Road Transport Association district president K. Vijayakumar and farmers association treasurer Manoj Kumar were among those who took part in the campaign.