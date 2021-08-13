Madurai

Harassment by senior officials alleged

Members of All India Gramin Dak Sevak Union stage a demonstration in Madurai on Friday.  

MADURAI

Members of the All India Gramin Dak Sevak Union staged a state-wide demonstration condemning the senior officials of alleged harassment here on Friday.

Placing a 10-point charter of demands, the agitators alleged that they were being ill treated by some of the senior officials. Under the guise of citing covid-19 pandemic, the salaries were cut. However, they claimed that they were forced to work even on holidays and made to conduct campaigns to enhance revenue earnings.

The government should fill vacancies by recruiting permanent employees and a move to outsource certain works should be stopped, they said.

The maternity benefits should be given to the eligible staff like any other department employees. The partial approach should be dropped forthwith, they stressed.

The demonstration, which was held near the Tamukkam Postal Department office, was led by State secretary M. Baskaran among others.


