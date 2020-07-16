‘Happy with performance’

Ramanathapuram

16 July 2020 23:08 IST

Out of 14,031 students who appeared for Plus Two examination, 13,065 passed taking the total pass percentile to 93.12 in Ramanathapuram district.

Out of 6,525 boys, 5916 passed. Out of 7,506 girls 7,149 passed.

Officials of the education department said the performance of students from fully aided and municipality-run schools was almost on a par with those from self-financing matric schools. The district, which secured 18th place in the State this year, stood at 16th spot last year and fourth in 2018.

In Sivaganga district, the overall pass percentage stood at 95.65. The district recorded 100% pass in 34 schools, including seven government schools, said CEO Balumuthu. A total of 15,488 students, including 6,292 boys and 8,523 girls passed.

In Dindigul district, 17,985 students, including 8,153 boys and 9,832 girls passed. The pass percentage stood at 93.13 and seven government schools, including Odaipatti, Sevugampatti Kallar, Perumbarai, K Pudukottai, Mannavannur and Murugampatti schools, scored 100% pass.

In all, 65 schools in the district, including 48 self-finance and 10 government aided schools, secured cent per cent pass.

In Theni, 12,653 students passed out successfully from 138 schools including 55 government, 10 Kallar and over 40 self-finance private and matric institutions. The total pass percentage was 90.63, with 5,889 boys and 6,764 girls passing the examination.