Hanging rope bridge to be built near Kaaraiyaar Kaani hamlet

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs. 30 lakh to construct a 125 metre-long hanging rope bridge across the water flowing from the Papanasam Dam.

As water released from the Papansam Dam separates the nearby main road leading to the district’s second largest reservoir and the Kaaraiyaar Kaani Tribal hamlet housing 42 families, the tribes constructed a wooden bridge with the timber and strong wild creepers, all collected from the jungles, to cross the stream and reach their hamlet safely.

They had used only strong wild creepers to fasten the timber and shunned iron nails to fix the timbers. The visitors, going to take a look at the Papanasam Dam, would make it a point to visit this wooden bridge and appreciate the craftsmanship of the Kaani Tribes in constructing the bridge.

As the wooden bridge became weak with the creepers started breaking frequently due to rain and shine, the Kaani Tribes, who urged Collectors to construct a permanent bridge, used iron nails to fix the timber to make the bridge stronger and safer.

Even though the tribes could use this bridge to cross the stream regularly, a heavy discharge from the dam, especially during active monsoons, would force them to take a circuitous route to reach their hamlet. But non-availability of funds and the mandatory special permission that had to be obtained for constructing a bridge inside the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve delayed the project.

Collector V. Vishnu suggested construction of a hanging rope bridge at this spot as it will also be a major attraction for the visitors. So, Rs. 30 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a hanging rope bridge under Special Area Development Programme.

Besides, fund has been allocated for the construction of eight check-dams (Rs. 1.03 crore) at Malaiyadi Pudur, Seevalaperi, Idaiyankulam, Senkalaakurichi, Ervadi and construction of percolation pond (Rs. 36 lakh) at Kozhunthumaamalai beat in Thirukkurunkudi Range of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. The damaged check-dam at Idinthakarai will be renovated at a cost of Rs. 36 lakh.

Under this Special Area Development Programme, Tenkasi has received Rs. 2.71 crore for executing 11 development works while Kanniyakumari has got Rs. 86 lakh for 7 works.