Hanging rope bridge to be built near Kaaraiyaar Kaani hamlet

October 31, 2022 18:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs. 30 lakh to construct a 125 metre-long hanging rope bridge across the water flowing from the Papanasam Dam.

As water released from the Papansam Dam separates the nearby main road leading to the district’s second largest reservoir and the Kaaraiyaar Kaani Tribal hamlet housing 42 families, the tribes constructed a wooden bridge with the timber and strong wild creepers, all collected from the jungles, to cross the stream and reach their hamlet safely.

They had used only strong wild creepers to fasten the timber and shunned iron nails to fix the timbers. The visitors, going to take a look at the Papanasam Dam, would make it a point to visit this wooden bridge and appreciate the craftsmanship of the Kaani Tribes in constructing the bridge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the wooden bridge became weak with the creepers started breaking frequently due to rain and shine, the Kaani Tribes, who urged Collectors to construct a permanent bridge, used iron nails to fix the timber to make the bridge stronger and safer.

 Even though the tribes could use this bridge to cross the stream regularly, a heavy discharge from the dam, especially during active monsoons, would force them to take a circuitous route to reach their hamlet. But non-availability of funds and the mandatory special permission that had to be obtained for constructing a bridge inside the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve delayed the project.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Collector V. Vishnu suggested construction of a hanging rope bridge at this spot as it will also be a major attraction for the visitors. So, Rs. 30 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a hanging rope bridge under Special Area Development Programme.

Besides, fund has been allocated for the construction of eight check-dams (Rs. 1.03 crore) at Malaiyadi Pudur, Seevalaperi, Idaiyankulam, Senkalaakurichi, Ervadi and construction of percolation pond (Rs. 36 lakh) at Kozhunthumaamalai beat in Thirukkurunkudi Range of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. The damaged check-dam at Idinthakarai will be renovated at a cost of Rs. 36 lakh.

Under this Special Area Development Programme, Tenkasi has received Rs. 2.71 crore for executing 11 development works while Kanniyakumari has got Rs. 86 lakh for 7 works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app