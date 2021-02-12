Suspect found hanging

Madurai

12 February 2021 22:01 IST

Family alleges police torture

K. Kannan, 43, of Tirupparankundram, a temporary sanitary worker, who was interrogated in connection with a recent theft of 56 sovereigns of jewellery, was found hanging in his house on Friday. His family members alleged that police torture during the interrogation on Wednesday and Thursday had forced him to take the extreme step.

In a video clipping, his son Karuppasamy is seen narrating how the police allegedly tortured him.

Henry Tiphange, executive director of People’s Watch, a Madurai-based NGO, said that his office received a representation from family members on Thursday about “illegal detention” of Kannan.

Advertising

Advertising

“After we sent an online intimation to Madurai City Police, he was let off yesterday,” he said.

Stating that his body had an injury on the face, he said it was a clear evidence o police torture. “Judicial magistrate should conduct an enquiry under Section 176 (1) (a) as the death was due to police torture,” he said.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said that Kannan was one among some suspects who were enquired in connection with the theft case.

“The closed circuit television camera at the scene of crime had shown two persons, who were sanitary workers. Sanitary Inspector was asked to tell them to appear before the police for enquiry,” he said.

Since Kannan was talking something about the theft, the police enquired him.

Denying that there was any torture by the police, he said the post-mortem report will reveal the facts.

Meanwhile, the body was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Fifty-six sovereigns of gold and ₹ 5.80 lakh cash were stolen from the house of one K. Murugan of Pykkara on February 4.