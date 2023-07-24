ADVERTISEMENT

Hang those who paraded women naked in Manipur, says DMK

July 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A demonstration by the DMK’s women’s wing under way in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning the ongoing violence in Manipur and the sexual assault on tribal women, the DMK’s women’s wing organised a demonstration here on Monday.

 Led by women’s wing State deputy secretary and former MP Vijila Sathyananth, the protestors raised slogans against the “meticulously planned and orchestrated violence” against the tribal people of Manipur and accused the BJP government of the troubled northeastern State of miserably failing to control the ongoing assault on its own citizens.

 Even as the ‘ethnic cleansing’ was continuing for more than two months in which even women were not spared by the hooligans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adamantly refusing to utter a word against the violence and took no efforts to control it. Even after the Opposition leaders were unitedly voicing their anguish over the continuing violence, the Prime Minister was keeping mum, Ms. Vijila said.

 “If the BJP ruling at the Centre has any respect for women, it should have dismissed its government in Manipur after the women were paraded naked. The Prime Minister’s sugar-coated words against the violence are not enough as the troubled people expect stern action against those who orchestrate arson, violence and murder at will. The trial of the case against these barbarians should be conducted expeditiously and the criminals hanged,” she added.

 Similar agitations were organised in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Nagercoil also.

