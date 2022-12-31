Handmade products of visually challenged fly off shelves at fair

December 31, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Colourful and attractively printed bags, pouches, jewellery pouches and bedsheets adorned the halls of Lions Aravind Institute of Community Ophthalmology (LAICO) here on Saturday. What made it even more special was the fact that these were made by skilled visually challenged persons.

The annual exhibition titled ‘Vaanavil-2022’ had on display the products of visually challenged people from Mannarpuram in Tiruchi, including candle sticks, incense sticks, towels, pillow and cushion covers, letter magazine holders, mats, nightwear ‘nighty’ among others.

Eager customers thronged the fair to lay their hands on the items that had prints that were Chirstmassy, polka dotted, even embroidered and beaded ranging from ₹25 to ₹200.

N. Venkatesh Prajna, chief, Department of Cornea, Aravind Eye Hospital, said that the event had been held as part of the Resident Social Responsibility programme.

“The initiative, which is 25-years-old, aims to engage postgraduate medical students to interact with the visually challenged people. It is the doctors who sell the products which helps them understand and empathise with the difficulties of these people. It will instil in them a spark to solve social problems,” he said.

Mr. Prajna added that the fair spotlights the way visually challenged people live with dignity of labour and confidence despite their limitations. The fair creates a win-win situation for them and doctors, he said.

Amidst a sea of customers and sellers, a visually challenged Manimegalai sat weaving plastic wire, knot baskets.

“I have been doing this for seven years and it gives me a sense of independence as I earn through them. Since the ban on plastic covers was laid, the need for wire koodais increased which has helped me,” she said.

Beside her sat Sweety, 26, another visually challenged who was stitching bed covers with much confidence and ease. “I overcame my fear of needles and now I can stitch beautiful towels and pillow covers. It also makes me happy that the items I make are useful to many,” she said.

One among the happy customers was S. Rasika, a resident of Vilangudi and an employee at Aravind Eye Hospital, who said that the quality of the products was so good. “It is not often we go and reach out to these people even if we have the heart to help. But such fairs help us to buy quality products and contribute to their living,” she said.

While J. Devi, a nurse, said that it is always a happy feeling to buy items at this fair every year. Mr Prajna noted that a record sale amounting to ₹3.4 lakh was made during the fair.