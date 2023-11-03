Handloom weavers’ unions to get 16.5% Diwali bonus; 11 % hike in wages till next year

November 03, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Madurai Anaithu Niceraga Kaithari Thozhirsanga Aykkiya Kuzhu comprising seven labour unions have announced that they have entered into a wage settlement and bonus for Diwali with the major handloom textile producers, according to association secretary A S Ravindran.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said that they had given a memorandum to Madurai Collector in September following which talks were initiated with the major producers and the seven labour union representatives from the INTUC, LPF, CITU, AITUC, Janata Dal, BMS, ATP and others.

While the labour union representatives demanded 20 % bonus and 40% hike in wages since the raw material costs and rentals had increased manifold, the three-day talks finally concluded with a “unanimous” decision to give 16.5 % as Diwali bonus and 11% hike in wages. The revised wages would be in force till 2024 Diwali, he said.

There are about 5,000 weavers, who weave at their dwellings situated in Sakkimangalam, Vandiyur, Perungudi, Avaniapuram, Tirunagar, Pamban Nagar, Kadachanendal, Srinivasa Colony, LKT Nagar and in parts of Madurai city.

There are another 3,000 workers, who are indirectly dependent on the trade, Mr. Ravindran said and added that the weavers produced handloom dhotis, Kodambakkam saris, and silk saris among other products.

