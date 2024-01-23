Handloom weavers seek regular orders from the government

January 23, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

Members of Handloom Weavers’ Federation affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress staged a demonstration here on Tuesday seeking fresh orders for producing saris meant for free distribution during Pongal.

The protest was led by the federation’s district secretary, M. Veluchamy, in the presence of Communist Party of India Virudhunagar dsitrict secretary, P. Lingam.

Mr. Veluchamy said that the handloom and pedal-operated looms were given a Herculean task of producing some four lakh saris within December for distribution during the Pongal. “Each loom can produce only three to four saris a day and it was an impossible target for the societies. Hence, the State government procured the saris from outside,” he said.

Now, the 10,000-odd employees dependent on these looms are deprived of work due to lack of order from the government, he said.

However, later in the day, the societies got order for two months of work, he added.

The federation also sought wage revision for the pedal looms. Stating that pension for the society members were given only two years after retirement, the protesters sought immediate disbursal of the ₹1,000-pension.

Similarly, the government has not been paying the death assistance of ₹1 lakh on the death of members. Medical insurance scheme has been scrapped for the members, Mr. Veluchamy complained.

CPI town secretary, P.K. Vijayan, and ditrict committee member, V. Ravi, were among those present.