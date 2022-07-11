Handloom silk exhibition offers special discounts

Visitors at the handloom silk exhibition in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

July 11, 2022 19:38 IST

A vast collection of handloom silk saris is on display at the Mega Silk Mela, launched by the Department of Handloom here on Monday.

The exhibition-cum-sale was inaugurated by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. A sales target of ₹3 crore had been fixed for this year, said an official release.

The exhibition, held under Handloom Support Programme, would be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. till July 31 at L.N.S. Hall on Jada Muni Temple Street near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

Fourteen stalls display original silver zari saris produced by weavers attached to cooperative societies in Kanchipuram, Thirubuvanam and Arani, and white silk dhotis produced by those from Salem.

Special discounts ranging from 20% to 65% would be offered on the products, said S. Selvam, Managing Director, Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Co-operative Production and Sale Society Limited.

He said customers could also exchange their old silk saris for their zari value and buy new ones. “The footfall on the opening day of the exhibition is encouraging and we hope to make good sales,” said Mr. Selvam.

P. Venkatesalu, Assistant Director, Department of Handloom, Madurai Range, and handloom weavers were present.