Handloom Exhibition

December 17, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at the handloom silk exhibition-cum-sale in Madurai on Saturday.

Visitors at the handloom silk exhibition-cum-sale in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A special exhibition displaying handlooms that have been accorded the geographical indication tag is under way in Madurai. The exhibition put up at the LNS Hall on Jada Muni Temple Street near Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple will be held till January 12, 2023.

Some of the handlooms products that are on display are the Kancheepuram silk saris, Thirubhuvanam silk saris, Arani silk saris, Madurai sungudi silk saris, Salem silk, Kovai kora cotton saris and Bhavani jamakkalam. The exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

