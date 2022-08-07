Handloom exhibition inaugurated in Madurai

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at the handloom exhibition in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

August 07, 2022 19:01 IST

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated the handloom exhibition-cum-sale in Madurai on Sunday marking the 8th National Handloom Day.

The one-day expo organised by the Department of Handloom was open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Rotary Club hall on Viswanathapuram main road.

The expo was popularised on social media using the hashtag #MyDistrictMyHandloom, stated the release.

National Handloom Day is being celebrated to enhance the livelihood of the weavers, throw light on the importance of handloom trade, thereby developing the socio-economic condition of the country and to mark the Swadeshi Movement that sparked on August 7 in 1905, added the release.

B. Venkatesalu, Assistant Director, Department of Handloom, Madurai Range, said that weavers of Cooperative Societies from Madurai and Dindigul displayed a variety of saris including ‘Kodambakkam’ or art silk woven by Saurashtrian weavers, cotton, shirtings, lungi and veshti from T. Kunnathur weavers and the famous Madurai Sungudi.

Further, ten weavers received loans of ₹ 50,000 each under the Weavers MUDRA Scheme and old-age pension sanction orders were issued to ten other weavers, he added.

The expo also houses an exclusive free medical and vaccination camp for weavers. “Around 200 weavers benefitted through the camp that screened them for eye, dental, etc,” said Mr Venkatesalu.