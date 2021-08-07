Handloom exhibition held

Madurai

A special handloom exhibition was held here on account of the National Handloom Day. It was inaugurated on Saturday by the Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. The National Handloom Day was observed in commemoration of the Swadeshi Movement.

Handloom products from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Paramakudi were on display. Hand-woven cotton saris, Sungudi saris, Kora cotton, dhotis, shawls and other handloom products were displayed.

The Collector handed over the old age pension to the weavers and loan under the Mudra Loan Scheme was also handed over to beneficiaries. Handloom and Textile officials were present.