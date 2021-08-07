Madurai

Handloom exhibition held

Women looking at a sari at a special handloom exhibition in Madurai on Saturday.  

Madurai

A special handloom exhibition was held here on account of the National Handloom Day. It was inaugurated on Saturday by the Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. The National Handloom Day was observed in commemoration of the Swadeshi Movement.

Handloom products from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Paramakudi were on display. Hand-woven cotton saris, Sungudi saris, Kora cotton, dhotis, shawls and other handloom products were displayed.

The Collector handed over the old age pension to the weavers and loan under the Mudra Loan Scheme was also handed over to beneficiaries. Handloom and Textile officials were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2021 10:20:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/handloom-exhibition-held/article35791684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY