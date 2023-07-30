July 30, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MADURAI

A wide range of collections with Aadi special discounts were on display at the handloom exhibition being held at LNS Hall on Jadamuni Kovil street. The exhibition conducted by the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department is drawing a good crowd.

The exhibition began on July 28 and will be held till August 11 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.. The collections that were on display at the exhibition included handloom products with geographical indication (GI) tag. Kancheepuram silk, Thirubhuvanam silk, Salem Venpattu, Menpattu, Kora pattu, Sungudi saris and Bhavani jamakkalam were some of the products that were on display at the exhibition.

D. Pandian of a Thirubhuvanam based co-operative society said that there were good sales this year. In two days they sold saris worth ₹30 lakh which was the same as what they had sold in the 15-day exhibition held last year, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Rajeswari, who had come to purchase saris with her family members, said that she was impressed with the collections on display. In view of the upcoming festival season, she would be making a bulk purchase for family and friends, she said.

Another visitor, S. Shakeela Devi said that the saris were being sold at affordable prices with good discounts. She said that the saris had good resale value. Old saris could be exchanged for their zari value and new saris could be bought.

The Department officials said that a sales target of ₹4 crore had been fixed for this year. The exhibition houses a total of 24 stalls. Special discounts ranging from 20% to 65% would be offered on the products, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.