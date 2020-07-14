Handbook released

14 July 2020 18:32 IST

The district administration and Tirunelveli Corporation have prepared a four-page handbook on COVID-19 prevention.

The handbook explains the importance of wearing mask, washing hands and periodic testing of body temperature and symptoms. It also stresses the need for increased intake of fruits and vegetables, gargling with warm water, steam inhalation and consumption of kabasura kudineer and multi-vitamin tablets.

Siddha practitioners have agreed to supply hampers at ₹120 each containing gooseberry tablets, aswakanda tablets, arsenic album 30C and nilavembu kudineer packet, which will be useful for one person for a month. The hampers will be available at many locations in the city, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan has said.

