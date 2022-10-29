Hand over e-waste to authorised dismantlers, recyclers: Collector

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 29, 2022 23:10 IST

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has urged the public and stakeholders in the handling of electronic waste to refrain from burning and processing e-waste and informal trading. The e-waste should be handed over to the authorised dismantlers and recyclers, he said.

In a press statement, the Collector said that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016. and as per the Rules, collection and processing of e-waste can be carried out only by authorised dismantlers, recyclers, authorised refurbishers and collection of e-waste through EPR authorised producers.

As per Rule 24, urban local bodies have the responsibility to collect and channelise the products to authorised dismantlers or recyclers. It has been observed that incidents of informal trading, unscientific processing and burning of e-waste have been commonly reported at various occasions through public grievances.

Unscientific processing, burning and processing of e-waste by unauthorised units results in adverse impact to human health and environment. Burning and illegal trading of e-waste is a matter of concern and needs to be continuously monitored.

As per Rule 21, if any violation of the provisions under these rules is observed by the State Pollution Control Board, the manufacturer, producer, importer, transporter, refurbisher, dismantler and recycler shall be liable to pay financial penalties. Also, action will be taken against the violators for non-compliance of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 which include closure of the industry or stoppage of electricity, water supply or any other service under section 5 of the Act and also imprisonment for a term of up to five years or a fine of up to ₹ one lakh, or both under section 15 of the Act, said the press statement.

