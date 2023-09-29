ADVERTISEMENT

Hand of youth chopped off by gang in Sivakasi

September 29, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The victim was attacked on the suspicion that the sister of one of the accused men had eloped with the victim

The Hindu Bureau

An armed gang chopped off the left wrist of a youth, V. Arun, here on Thursday, September 29, 2023.

According to police, Arun had married the sister of M. Palpandi (22) of Ammankovilpatti a few weeks back. However, the girl had left Arun and returned to her family.

Subsequently, Palpandi, who runs a meat shop, had married her off to his friend, M. Tamilvalavan (21) of Murugan Colony, two weeks ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, the girl had gone missing on Thursday.

Both Palpandi and Tamilvalavan had suspected the she had gone with Arun. The friends along with two others, M. Murugesan (21) and M. Kartheeswaran (26), had gone in search of Arun.

When they found Arun standing on the road, they attacked him with sharp weapons. The police said that when one of them tried to hack him on his neck, he blocked the weapon with his left hand and it chopped off his wrist.

Arun has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Sivakasi East police have arrested all the four accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US