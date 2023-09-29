HamberMenu
Hand of youth chopped off by gang in Sivakasi

The victim was attacked on the suspicion that the sister of one of the accused men had eloped with the victim

September 29, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

An armed gang chopped off the left wrist of a youth, V. Arun, here on Thursday, September 29, 2023.

According to police, Arun had married the sister of M. Palpandi (22) of Ammankovilpatti a few weeks back. However, the girl had left Arun and returned to her family.

Subsequently, Palpandi, who runs a meat shop, had married her off to his friend, M. Tamilvalavan (21) of Murugan Colony, two weeks ago.

In the meantime, the girl had gone missing on Thursday.

Both Palpandi and Tamilvalavan had suspected the she had gone with Arun. The friends along with two others, M. Murugesan (21) and M. Kartheeswaran (26), had gone in search of Arun.

When they found Arun standing on the road, they attacked him with sharp weapons. The police said that when one of them tried to hack him on his neck, he blocked the weapon with his left hand and it chopped off his wrist.

Arun has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Sivakasi East police have arrested all the four accused.

