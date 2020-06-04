Hall ticket distribution for Class 10 exams begins

MADURAI

With less than two weeks left for the commencement of Class 10 board examinations, teachers of various schools across the district started downloading students’ hall tickets through the Directorate of Government Examinations website on Thursday.

Some students also downloaded their hall tickets from the website on their own.

Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said 40,124 students from schools across the district had registered to appear for the examinations. Around 980 private candidates had also registered for the examinations.

“All schools have been instructed to take two printouts of the hall tickets. Over the next few days, students will be asked to come to school at a fixed time to collect their hall tickets, to avoid crowding. While two face masks are earmarked for each student, one will be given along with the hall ticket, he said.

Headmaster of Madura College Higher Secondary School M. Ravi said a few students from nearby areas came to collect their hall tickets on Thursday. “If the students are unable to come and collect their hall tickets over the next few days, they can collect them on the first day of the examinations as most of them will be writing the examinations at their respective schools,” said a headmaster of a school in Melur.