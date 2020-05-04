Hairdressers want resumption of work

TIRUNELVELI

Frustrated over the denial of permission for them to reopen their shops, a good number of hairdressers, who gathered in front of the Collectorate submitted a petition to the officials appealing to the Collector to allow them to resume their work.

Though the State Government has allowed the business establishments involved in a range of trades to resume their activities in the wake of relaxed lockdown, the hairdressers have been left in the lurch.

The petitioners said around 350 hairdressers of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai and their families were battling with poverty for the past 42 days after the lockdown was clamped following pandemic scare. Since Tirunelveli district has been categorized as an ‘orange zone’ following sharp fall in fresh cases, the Collector should allow the hairdressers to resume work.

“We assure the Collector that we’ll follow all safety measures to be followed. In particular, we’ll ensure ‘physical distancing’ in our shops,” the petitioners promised.

Appeal for PPEs

A group of functionaries of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai submitted a petition seeking proper personal protection equipment to the conservancy workers being involved in the anti-COVID – 19 operations.

“Quality PPEs, now being given to the frontline healthcare workers, including the doctors and the nurses, should be given also to the permanent and temporary conservancy workers of the Corporation,” they said.

The petitioners also demanded for periodic PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) health check for the conservancy workers.