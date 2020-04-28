Hailstorm comes as relief

Local residents on Tuesday experienced a much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, thanks to summer showers and hailstorm in Vadasery area.

The rain started lashing the town from 1.45 p.m. and continued till 2.35 p.m., much to the jubilation of residents who were struggling to cope with the heat.

The residents of Vadaserry were doubly delighted as the showers were accompanied by hailstorm. Marble-sized hailstones landed everywhere, much to the amazement of children, and videos made the rounds on social media immediately.

The western parts of Kanniyakumari district experienced thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon and evening, which brought down the temperature considerably.