Haemorrhage detected in dead baby’s brain

MADURAI

Head injury had resulted in a brain haemorrhage in the 15-day-old baby girl, who died in Usilampatti on November 19, the post mortem report indicated on Tuesday.

Investigation is under way after the Block Medical Officer lodged a complaint of suspicious female infanticide. “To be certain about the cause of death, body organs have been sent to the pathology department and the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory to check if the infant had suffered from any diseases or if there was any poisonous substance in the body. If there is no confirmation from their findings, then head injury can be finalised as the cause of the death of the infant,” said an official from the forensic department.

The head injury, however, could have been caused by an accident or might have resulted in a purposeful attack. Only further investigation would give a comprehensive or conclusive evidence, said an official from the Revenue department.

According to the Block Medical Officer, the infant was born healthy at Thottappanayakkanur Upgraded Primary Health Centre on November 4. “However, on November 19, the parents had taken the infant to private clinic, where she was declared brought dead. The infant was also spotted with nasal bleeding by some hospital staff. Suspicion arose when there were discrepancies in the verbal autopsy that was conducted on November 20,” said the officer.

This is the second female child for the couple. Usilampatti Taluk police have registered a case under Section 174 (of unnatural death) of the Cr.P.C.