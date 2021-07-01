Haematology analyser inaugurated in Siddha hospital

Collector V. Vishnu inaugurating haematology analyser at Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

01 July 2021 18:07 IST

Collector V. Vishnu on Thursday inaugurated a haematology analyser at Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai.

The ₹3.12 lakh-worth equipment would facilitate blood count and detect infection in red blood corpuscles and white blood corpuscles. Platelets could be clinically analysed in three minutes instead of 90 minutes as was the case earlier.

Moreover, reticulocyte analysis, an immature red blood cell containing a network of filaments or granules, and coagulation tests could be conducted with the analyser.

“As the Government Siddha Medical College played a vital role in successfully treating COVID-19 patients when the infection touched alarming heights in the district, the State government, in appreciation of the contribution, has sanctioned the haematology analyszer to the hospital, which will be a boon to patients,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Dean, Government Siddha Medical College, M. Thiruthani, vice-principal A. Manohar, Resident Medical Officer P. Ramasamy and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present.