TIRUNELVELI

A rowdy, who was allegedly involved in several criminal cases, was murdered by an armed gang on Thursday.

Police said R. Vaikundam, 38, of Palayam Chettikulam near here, who was facing several criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder cases in the Palayamkottai and Palayamkottai Taluk police station limits, was hacked to death by a 10-member armed gang when he went to the Palayam Channel to take bath on Thursday morning.

During investigation, police found that Vaikundam was living in different places following threat to his life. When he came to the native place to attend a function, he was hacked to death.

Palayamkottai Taluk police have registered a case.