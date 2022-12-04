Habitual offender involved in wildlife crimes detained under Goondas Act

December 04, 2022 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

For the first time, a habitual offender involved in wildlife crimes was detained under the Goondas Act, forest officials said.

Zahir Hussain, 52, son of Mohamed Meerasa of Periyapattinam near here, had been allegedly indulging in wildlife crimes. The Keelakarai and Mandapam forest officials had booked 11 cases of poaching and related crimes. The accused smuggled sea cucumber in the past and was booked under various offences.

Recently, after a case was booked against Zahir, the officials seized sea cucumber. He was produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him in judicial custody at Madurai Central Prisons.

Following a recommendation from Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, Ramanathapuram District Collector Johny Tom Varghese ordered the detention of the accused under the Goondas Act. A copy of the order was served on the accused at the Central Prisons in Madurai on Sunday.

The officials said that sea cucumber was one of the most important parts of the marine ecosystem and helped in mitigation of ocean acidification. While sea cucumber smugglers and offenders were in a state of shock over the detention under the Goondas Act, the nature enthusiasts here welcomed the step as it would discourage such violators and give strength to officials in enforcing laws.