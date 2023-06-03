Habitual offender hacks accused inside court in Ramanathapuram, shot in the leg by police

June 03, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a daring act, a habitual offender, Kokki Kumar alias Kumar (27), allegedly figuring in many grave crime cases, including two murder cases, assaulted one Ashok Kumar (28), also involved in criminal cases, inside Ramanathapuram Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday.

It is said that when Ashok Kumar appeared before the court to sign on the records at 10 a.m. as part of his bail condition, Kokki Kumar, an accomplice of Chandru of R.S. Madai village, attacked him with a sword.

On May 12, Chandru was attacked by Ashok Kumar, who was arrested by the police. Later, he came out on bail.

To fulfil his bail condition, Ashok Kumar went to the court at 10 a.m., and Kokki Kumar also went inside the court and attacked him with the sword. Ashok Kumar, who sustained multiple injuries, ran out of the court hall, and Kokki Kumar escaped from the spot.

On receiving information, Kenikarai Inspector of Police Adivel rushed to the spot and rushed Ashok Kumar to Government Ramanathapuram Medical College and Hospital. Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai visited the court and conducted inquiries.

Later, a police team, led by Mr. Adivel, nabbed Kokki Kumar, along with his friend Shanmuganathan (23), in Uchipuli. Even as the duo were being brought to the police station for an inquiry, Kokki Kumar allegedly attempted to escape from the police. Immediately, the police personnel shot him in the leg and took him to the hospital for treatment.

The SP told media persons that Kokki Kumar, who was wanted in a few criminal cases, was hiding in Tiruppur district. He came to Ramanathapuram on Friday night. Inquiries revealed that Kokki Kumar visited the house of one Balamurugan at Pasumpon Nagar and attacked him over enmity late on Friday night. He also visited another person, identified as Surya, in Kothar Street with an aim to attack him. However, Surya locked himself inside the house. On Saturday, Kokki Kumar went to the court and attacked Ashok Kumar, the SP added.

Advocates’ resolution

Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram Bar Association members have unanimously passed a resolution that no member should appear for Kokki Kumar in connection with the case of attempt to murder another habitual offender on the court campus. Association president Shaik Ibrahim, secretary Karunakaran and treasurer Babu were present at the meeting.