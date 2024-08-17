GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Habitual offender attacks SI with machete, shot at by police in Sivaganga

An Inspector opened fire at Akilan, in which he sustained injuries below his knee; he is wanted in five murder cases in Sivaganga, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts

Published - August 17, 2024 07:41 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
Sub-Inspector of Police Guhan, who sustained injuries in an attack by a habitual offender, at Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector of Police Guhan, who sustained injuries in an attack by a habitual offender, at Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Akilan, 25, a habitual offender from Kachanatham near Tirupachethi in Sivaganga district, who attacked a Sub-Inspector of Police, Guhan, with a machete during a vehicle check under Kalayarkovil police station limits on Saturday, was shot at by an Inspector.

The police said Akilan, who was wanted in five murder cases in Sivaganga, Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts, had been absconding for over 10 months. He also figured in heinous crime cases such as attempt to murder and ganga smuggling in Sivaganga, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruvannamalai districts. Twenty-two cases were pending against him.

For the last two days, the police got specific inputs about his movements and they had intensified their search.

When Inspector Adivel, Sub-Inspector Guhan and a police team were checking vehicles on Kallal Road near Kalakanmoi, they stopped a car. Akilan got down from the vehicle and attacked Mr. Guhan with a machete, and Mr. Adivel opened fire at Akilan, in which he suffered injuries below his knee.

Both Mr. Guhan and Akilan were rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, from where Akilan was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh visited the SI at the hospital. The doctors said Mr. Guhan was in a stable condition.

Kalayarkovil police have registered a case in this connection. A search in the car, driven by Akilan, revealed that he had stocked 22 kg of ganja in it. They seized the narcotics substance and the vehicle.

A senior police officer in Madurai said Akilan figured in a murder case reported in Othakadai area in 2022 and had been absconding since then. He used to attack and rob targeted people and move to far way districts, where he would assume different names and spend the money. Akilan, who always carried weapons, would attack anybody who came in his way, he added.

Meanwhile, a woman, claiming to be Akilan’s sister, said she suspected it to be an “encounter attempt” by the police and posted an audio in social media platforms, which went viral. She demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident as “her brother was innocent”. A police officer said they were investigating the matter.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.