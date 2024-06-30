ADVERTISEMENT

Habitual offender arrested after explosion near thatched dwelling in Sivaganga district

Updated - June 30, 2024 05:48 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 05:44 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

The house in in Sivaganga district that was damaged in the blast | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A thatched roof dwelling at Arasaneri Keelamedu in Sivaganga district on Sunday was razed to the ground due to a powerful explosion.

Police said they had arrested a suspect, Aravindan. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Aravindan visited the dilapidated house frequently. On Sunday, an explosion shocked the neighbours, who alerted the police.

Sivaganga Town Inspector Linga Pandi and SI Harikrishnan visited the scene of crime. Aravindan was arrested.

A senior police officer said there were at least 10 criminal cases against him.

Probe was on if had stocked explosives and planned to make country bombs.. Samples were collected from the site and sent for forensic examination. The blast had occurred due to severe heat in the area, police said.

