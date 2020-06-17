Habeas corpus plea for missing fishermen

MADURAI
A fishermen welfare association has filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the State to rescue three fishermen who went missing off Rameshwaram coast on Monday.
Four fishermen – Malarvannan, Rajini Baskar, Anand and Sesu – went missing after they ventured into the sea. On Tuesday, Sesu was rescued by a group of Pudukottai fishermen mid-sea.
In the petition, Sahaya Denis Reejan of Rameshwaram, representing Tamil Nadu Meenavar Urimai Padukappu Iyyakam, said in order to rescue the others the Centre and the State must use helicopters and high-speed vessels.
Pointing to recent incidents of fishermen losing their lives mid-sea, he said if air-ambulances were pressed into service, such deaths could have been avoided.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath