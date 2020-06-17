Habeas corpus plea for missing fishermen

MADURAI

A fishermen welfare association has filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the State to rescue three fishermen who went missing off Rameshwaram coast on Monday.

Four fishermen – Malarvannan, Rajini Baskar, Anand and Sesu – went missing after they ventured into the sea. On Tuesday, Sesu was rescued by a group of Pudukottai fishermen mid-sea.

In the petition, Sahaya Denis Reejan of Rameshwaram, representing Tamil Nadu Meenavar Urimai Padukappu Iyyakam, said in order to rescue the others the Centre and the State must use helicopters and high-speed vessels.

Pointing to recent incidents of fishermen losing their lives mid-sea, he said if air-ambulances were pressed into service, such deaths could have been avoided.