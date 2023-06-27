H. Raja condemns ‘assault’ on Bishop by DMK MP, supporters

June 27, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

BJP leader H. Raja has condemned the alleged assault on a Bishop in Tirunelveli by DMK MP S. Gnanathiraviam and his supporters.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said the DMK high command’s weak leadership was the reason for such lawlessness. “When a person in the stature of an MP can assault a Bishop, one can imagine the plight of common man in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

On the alleged plan by actor Vijay to enter politics, he said anyone could enter politics, and endorsed the views of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, who had said cinema alone would not qualify a person for politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the issue concerning Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram, Mr. Raja said the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had no right to go into the domain of the temple. The officials or the Minister were not aware of the issue. “They will soon get exposed for their ignorance,” he said.

Only those leaders who were afraid of the Enforcement Directorate met in Patna. The meeting might be the last one as already fissures had surfaced, he said, adding that with the all-party meeting held under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, normalcy should return in Manipur soon.

Earlier, Mr. Raja inaugurated an exhibition, organised by BJP Sivaganga district unit, showcasing the nine-year achievements of the Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.