H. Raja case: HC grants more time to file report

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted additional time of two months to the Thirumayam Police to file a final report on the investigation into the incident where BJP leader H. Raja made a derogatory remark against the High Court.

Hearing the petition filed by the Thirumayam police seeking an extension of time to file the final report, Justice R. Pongiappan granted additional time to the police.

In 2018, H. Raja had entered into an altercation with the Thirumayam police, after they had denied BJP cadre from erecting a stage in the middle of the road during Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations. The permission was denied citing a High Court order.

In a video clipping that went viral, Mr. Raja can be seen asking his supporters to go ahead and erect the stage. He had verbally abused the police and also went on to pass derogatory remarks against the High Court.