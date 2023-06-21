June 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Removal of gypsum from the Sterlite Copper premises is expected to commence within a day or two as the Local Management Committee constituted for monitoring this exercise visited the plant premises on Wednesday.

As the Supreme Court has granted permission for removing the gypsum lying on the Sterlite Copper premises, which remains sealed since May 2018 following the death of 13 persons in the anti-Sterlite agitation, the district administration has formed a 9-member Local Management Committee, led by Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gourav Kumar, to monitor it.

Apart from the team members and the police personnel deployed at the Sterlite Copper premises, the gypsum removal exercise will also be monitored remotely from the control room set-up at the Sub-Collector’s Office. Hence, CCTV cameras have been installed on the factory premises.

After checking the functioning of the CCTV cameras, the team members went inside the plant where gypsum, a byproduct, had been stocked. Since the gypsum mound is like a rock now, two earthmovers were brought to break it into pieces so that it can be removed easily in trucks.

“Every movement in and outside the Sterlite Copper premises will be recorded to be submitted in the court, if needed,” sources said.

