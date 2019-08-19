Gypsies seek community certificate

‘Narikuravas’ (gypsies) in the district on Monday sought community certificate as ‘kaattu nayakkan,’ a caste in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Led by R. Maheswari, secretary, Tamil Nadu Tribal Nomads Federation, the gypsies, carrying snakes and hunting tools, thronged the Collectorate here and presented a petition to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, urging him to consider their plea.

Ms. Maheswari, who guides members of her community in pursuing higher education, said gypsies were issued community certificate as Scheduled Tribes in almost all southern districts except Ramanathapuram.

Mr. Rao had issued the certificate while he served as Collector of Madurai, she pointed out.

Stating that there was increased interest among gypsies to pursue education, she said most of the wards of ‘narikuravas’ dropped out after class VIII or Plus Two for want of community certificate. They could pursue higher education and seek government jobs only if they had the certificate.

She claimed that gypsies had no problem in getting the certificate in Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts.

Stating that girls fall victims to child marriage, she said the community certificate would help them acquire a degree and seek government jobs. As education to woman would uplift the family, members of the community could join the mainstream if they were encouraged to pursue higher studies.

The Collector assured them that he would consider their demand and sought a month’s time to visit their colonies and take necessary action, she added.